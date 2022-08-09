THOMASVILLE, Ga. — On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton.
The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. These graduates were also eligible to participate in the commencement ceremony at SRTC-Bainbridge on July 28.
The students who received pins from the Blakely cohort were: Chalsea Gibson, Kodi Hanson, LaShondra Harris, Tyler Storey, Sharmella Strong, and Tyla Weston of Bainbridge, Alexia Harris of Blakely, and Reshonda Mosely and Shayla Wright of Donalsonville. The students that received pins from the Thomasville cohort were: LaWanda Jordan and Brandi Slappey of Albany, Monica Arnold of Barwick, Lindsey Ulloa and Tina Baggett of Cairo, Tyeera Gardner of Camilla, Elexus Salaices of Dalton, Harlie White of Dixie, Chawneaquea Holt of Hartsfield, Jordan Howell and Maura Pittman of Homerville, Amber Cook of Leesburg, Tiara Almond, Angela French, and Patricia Key of Moultrie, Kiara Freeman, Megan McCoy, Jamia Stewart, and Sheletha Teal of Pelham, Krishna Turner of Norman Park, Sonya Gonzalez and Kennedy Willis of Thomasville, MaryLyn Kemp of Quitman, and Alexis Johnson and Jenna Long of Valdosta. The students that received pins from the Tifton cohort were: Lamarra Stanley of Ocilla, Magan Smith of Rebecca, Hannah Pearson of Sylvester, and Katherine Brey, Erin Flether, Briana Hart, Davah Mullis, and Renata Williams of Tifton.
The pinning ceremony is a rite of passage into the nursing profession, during which each student received a pin and a small lamp, according to a press release from the college. The pin is used to remind students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirmed. The lamp portion of the ceremony serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the 1800s Nightingale was known as the “lady with the lamp” tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way. At the ceremony, students also recited the Nightingale pledge stating their dedication to upholding the standards of nursing. Several students received additional recognition for their outstanding efforts.
The Southern Regional Technical College Practical Nursing HESI Exit Exam Award is given to the student who has the highest score on the exit exam on each campus. This year’s highest HESI Exit Exam awards were presented to Shayla Wright of SRTC-Blakely, Harlie White of SRTC-Thomasville, and to Magan Smith of SRTC-Tifton.
The Leadership Award is given to the student who presents outstanding leadership qualities not only in the classroom but also in the clinical setting and was presented to Reshonda Mosely of SRTC-Blakely, Maura Pittman of SRTC-Thomasville, and to Davah Mullis of SRTC-Tifton.
The Clinical Excellence Award honors students who have shown exceptional professionalism and technical excellence during their clinical rotations. The Clinical Excellence Award was presented to Chalsea Gibson of SRTC-Blakely, Monica Arnold of SRTC-Thomasville, and to Renata Williams of SRTC-Tifton.
The Practical Nursing program is a five semester diploma program designed to prepare students to write the NCLEX-PN for licensure as practical nurses. The program prepares graduates to give competent nursing care. This is done through a selected number of academic and occupational courses providing a variety of techniques and materials necessary to assist the student in acquiring the needed knowledge and skills to give competent care. A variety of clinical experiences is planned so that theory and practice are integrated under the guidance of the clinical instructor. For more information about SRTC’s Practical Nursing Program call 888-205-3449.
