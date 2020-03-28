MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Pastors Fellowship and Mission-Moultrie sponsored a prayer convoy around Colquitt Regional Medical Center on Wednesday.
Now, they want to continue that effort in a more low-key way.
The Rev. John Eubanks, a leader of both groups, said they were invited to do Wednesday’s convoy by Whitney Costin of the hospital to show support for the health care workers who are helping the community fight the coronavirus. They called themselves the Psalm 91 Prayer Convoy.
Eubanks said the organizers rushed to pull it together, but hospital officials said there were more than 150 vehicles participating and it took 20-30 minutes for them to circle the building.
Eubanks issued a call to the community on Saturday to circle the hospital again, but instead of setting a time for a massive convoy, he wants individual drivers to show their support one at a time, whenever it’s convenient for them.
“We are calling on the community to help us in praying over our medical community in Colquitt County and in our nation,” Eubanks said in an email to The Observer.
“We will be encouraging you to pray Psalm 91 around CRMC as you drive slowly (one car at a time) with your lights and flashers on, whenever it is convenient for you. Make sure that you keep your windows up and do not blow the horn. All we want is a quiet, powerful presence of prayer for God‘s protection over our medical community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.