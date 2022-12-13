MOULTRIE, Ga – Students from Colquitt County High School and the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy rang in the Christmas holiday spirit Tuesday morning with the academy’s first “Presents with Packers” event.
The Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy is sponsored by Wesley Rogers, the Moultrie CFA owner and operator. The academy students participate in monthly leader labs to learn different leadership principles and start working toward a capstone project, which will be a community or school impact project. The academy launched Sept. 20.
Presents with the Packers is the academy’s initiative to help provide a memorable Christmas experience to children within the community.
Will Robbins, a senior CCHS student, and Tyshon Reed, a junior CCHS student, are both members of the academy and football players.
“It’s a good opportunity to help the less fortunate kids in the community have a good Christmas. It teaches them how to be thoughtful and to have good morals,” Robbins said in an interview.
Reed agreed saying, “It’s always good to give back. We’re also giving back and building character at the same time. It’s important for us to be around the kids and to be good role models.”
The academy students had to arrange and manage a team of four high school students. Each student had to raise $100 through donations from the community. The academy students used the proceeds to purchase $75 worth of gifts for students attending Cox and Odom Elementary Schools. They spent Tuesday morning selecting gifts at Walmart, and the elementary students could purchase gifts for their family members with the remaining $25.
Reed was partnered with Da’Quan Gerren, a fourth-grader from Cox Elementary School. Gerren received several monster trucks. He selected a candle for his mother and a screen protector for his sister.
Robbin’s student received fishing bait and a football. He selected a pair of earrings and a watch for his mother.
After shopping at Walmart, the students returned to CCHS to wrap the gifts and watch a Christmas movie.
Eli Cannon, a second-grade student from Odom Elementary School, told The Observer that his favorite part about the day was selecting gifts. He received a Pokemon card, a Roblox card and a Pop It fidget toy. He selected a belt for his dad, a necklace for his mom, a scarf for his little brother and a Pop It fidget toy for his bigger brother.
It felt good to buy gifts for his family, he said while Krystal Guerrero, Kayla Scroggins, Maris Hopper and Eva Kirbl helped wrap gifts.
Allie Boatwright, a student in the CFA Leadership Academy and the senior class president, shared her experience during Presents with Packers.
“It makes me happy. It’s always good to give back and bring in the Christmas spirit,” she said.
She explained that raising the money was a challenge at first until other members of her group, including Jacey Wetherington, Hogan Horne and Landen Griffin, received a generous donation.
“The holiday season is all about giving. It’s not necessarily about what you receive but about giving back to the community. [It’s also about] being selfless and that you don’t have to be a part of the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy to give back to the community,” Reed and Robbins concluded.
Both students hope the academy will continue Presents with Packers next year.
Current Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy participating students include:
Seniors: Christopher Hernandez, Mimi La, Kale Hopper, David Dos Santos, Maahi Patel, Taylor Williams, Kaylee Hall, Laurie Jo Burt, Carrie Wimberly, Allie Catherine Boatwright, and Will Robbins.
Juniors: Ja’Quavian Daniels, Michael Marshall, Maris Hopper, Asia Earl, Summer Allbrooks, Leticia Garcia Santiago, Shannon Hosey, Kaitlyn Maxwell, Alaina Riley, Mollie Hewett, Tyshon Reed, Alexa Kinsey, Kayla Giang, and Grace Elizabeth Costin.
Sophomores: Gracie Hammock, Sara Cooper, Ada Craft, and Greer Turnipseed.
