MOULTRIE, Ga. — Sept. 17-23 is Constitution Week. In 1955, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress with a resolution; this week of observance for the foundation of the American form of government was signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956.
“The commitment of the NSDAR is to encourage study and educate the public about the Constitution, which was adopted by the American Congress of the Confederation on Sept. 17, 1787,” a press release from the local DAR chapter said. “The Constitution is a living document that assures each citizen of the freedoms Americans cherish and appreciate.”
In proclamation of Constitution Week locally, the John Benning Chapter DAR secured signatures celebrating the event from Moultrie Mayor William M. McIntosh and Chairman Denver Braswell of the Colquitt County Commission. Looking on from left are Jan Parker, Constitution Week chair, and Jean Gay, John Benning Chapter regent.
The public is invited to join DAR members at the north entrance of the Colquitt County Courthouse at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, for a ringing of the Bells of Proclamation. Please bring a bell with you if you have one.
