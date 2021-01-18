MOULTRIE, Ga. — One week after a deadly shooting at a Moultrie restaurant, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports progress in the case but still no arrests.
Rhoderick Moore, 25, of Moultrie died as a result of the shooting in the early morning hours of Jan. 10. Two other people were shot and a third was hit by a car as he tried to flee the gunfire.
Jamy Steinberg, special agent in charge of the GBI’s Thomasville office, said Monday that investigators had identified some of the people involved in the argument that led to the shooting, but no arrests have been made. He said the GBI is still working to find out what started the argument.
The restaurant, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, had been rented out for a birthday party, Steinberg said last week. The person for whom the party was being held was not among the people hurt, he said.
Steinberg did not identify any of the victims.
