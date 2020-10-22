MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority President Barbara Grogan and Board Chair Jim Matney have announced the recent hire of Jenny Dell as part-time economic development project manager.
Dell joined the team on Oct. 6 and has already been closely involved with the Development Authority’s 13 public input sessions for the Branding Colquitt County project, led in partnership with the UGA Carl Vinson Institute for Government and UGA’s Colquitt County Archway Partnership.
Dell brings 18 years of experience in marketing, public relations, design, and fundraising, and was most recently the director of institutional advancement for the Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation.
“My time at SRTC definitely widened my perspective on the importance of regional economic development strategies and workforce training,” Dell said. “Our area has so much to offer for businesses, industries, and the families who call Southwest Georgia home. I’m looking forward to putting my experience into action for the future of Colquitt County.”
Dell will serve as the Development Authority’s primary marketing contact, as well as manage special projects and grants. She can be reached at jdell@selectmoultrie.com.
