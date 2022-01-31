MOULTRIE, Ga. – In a time when workforce supply doesn’t seem to meet industry demand, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority is taking a creative and proactive approach to connecting high school seniors to local businesses in need of eager and qualified workers.
Project Purpose, a multi-pronged workforce development program started last year as a joint effort between the Development Authority and Chamber of Commerce, continues to grow through strategic partnerships with area employers and schools. The 2022 program kicked off in January and will continue through May.
In January, C.A. Gray 8th and 9th grade students visited Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) for a campus tour and overview of dual enrollment program offerings.
“We love getting students into our hallways at an early age,” said assistant high school coordinator / recruiter Dana Lewis. “Even though these students may have no idea what they want to do when they graduate high school, planting the seed early that there are possibilities in technical education right here in their own backyard can really be meaningful.”
On Feb. 24, SRTC will host Colquitt County High School (CCHS) for a Senior Day event, providing a more in-depth tour and allowing graduating seniors to meet local employers over lunch at a targeted job fair.
“We want all seniors to be employed, enlisted, or enrolled upon high school graduation,” said Colquitt County Schools’ chief communications officer Angela Hobby. “Graduation will be here before they know it, and we want to create as many ways as we can to help students connect to an employment opportunity, enroll in college, or consider enlisting in the military before they turn that tassel – this is something our teachers and administrators are passionate about.”
And getting teachers on board is a focus for the Development Authority also, according to its president, Barbara Grogan.
“We want to partner with Colquitt County Schools to create focused, results-oriented activities that provide exploration and immersion opportunities for students and teachers alike,” Grogan said. “We need teachers to be aware of the unique opportunities in Colquitt County and be prepared to point students to local careers in industry.”
To this point, Project Purpose has added a new layer this year in the form of industry immersion tours for teachers. On March 2, a group of CCHS and C.A. Gray teachers will explore a handful of Colquitt County’s manufacturing, food processing, and industrial sites and companies.
“I’ve seen the impact of these types of tours in other Georgia communities,” Grogan said. “There’s just nothing like seeing first-hand what’s needed on an assembly line or in a technical environment. I’m confident the teacher immersion tours will spark lots of great ideas for future instruction and may even help teachers make some immediate matches between their students and local employers.”
The Project Purpose partnership with CCHS and SRTC will continue in April with two Get2Work boot camps designed for fast-paced preparation, credentialing, and interviewing for a select group of seniors. Student participation is by application though the CCHS guidance office. Upon completion of the boot camp, students will be guaranteed interviews with participating companies with entry-level positions available. They’ll also leave with OSHA and forklift certification (manufacturing track) or customer service training and a ServSafe certification (hospitality track), a professional resume, and top-notch interview skills through curriculum led by SRTC.
As the final element of Project Purpose 2022, the Exploration Day job fair will return to CCHS on May 6. The event brings more than 30 companies to the high school for a casual, interactive experience complete with private on-site interview space. Last year, class of 2021 graduate Vivica Jones was hired on the spot by Heatcraft Refrigeration Products.
Students interested in participating in any aspect of Project Purpose should reach out to their school guidance counselor. Businesses interested in hosting a booth at Senior Day or Exploration Day, or becoming a Project Purpose sponsor, may contact Grogan at bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com or 229-921-1457. More information may also be found at www.ProjectPurposeGA.com.
