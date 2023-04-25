MOULTRIE, Ga. — Price Jarvis was named the prom queen and Wade Swartzentruber the prom king during the Colquitt County High School Junior-Senior Prom Saturday.
Prom queen and king
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- South Georgia native earns top UGA honor
- Chamber president accepts new role with lending group
- Seven Packers named to All-Region baseball team
- School system honors Elizabeth Huckaby as BRAVO Employee of the Year
- Colquitt Christian Academy holds first science fair
- Christian group creates safe space for people seeking fellowship
- Teacher resigns after drug arrest
- Packer alum about to complete first XFL season
- Local experts face questions at Eggs & Issues breakfast
- Investigators take action in 8-year stalking case
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.