MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two men and two women were arrested in two incidents Wednesday, Feb. 1, during a prostitution investigation. Drugs were found in both cases, according to a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigator.
Investigator Channing McDowell said the Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team were conducting an undercover investigation when a man dropped off a woman who investigators said had agreed to exchange sexual relations for $200.
The 21-year-old woman was taken into custody and charged with prostitution shortly after her arrival, the investigator said.
The 36-year-old man who dropped her off was taken into custody in the parking lot, McDowell said. The investigator said he obtained a search warrant after officers saw narcotics in the vehicle.
“After obtaining a search warrant, we located a bag of narcotics that tested positive to be cocaine,” McDowell said.
The man was charged with pimping and possession of cocaine.
At about 8:45 p.m. the same evening, the MPD-CCSO DET took a 44-year-old woman into custody who they said had agreed to exchange sexual relations for $250.
The suspect agreed to meet at a Moultrie hotel after being transported and dropped off from Bainbridge by a 48-year-old male, the investigator said. She was later charged with prostitution.
“A traffic stop was conducted on [the male suspect] shortly after leaving the hotel. He was placed under arrest due to having two outstanding warrants for his arrest,” McDowell said.
He said the male suspect was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was also charged with pimping.
