MOULTRIE, Ga. -- With protests devolving into riots in major cities, at least 50 Moultrie residents staged their own demonstration Monday, calling for unity on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square.
At least 50 people — men, women and children — held signs with messages of equality for all, marched and took a knee in silence for nine minutes in honor of George Floyd.
Floyd died last week while being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt upon his neck for nine minutes until he stopped breathing.
Before the 50 Moultrians showed for the demonstration, it was just three, and before that, it was just one person and a friend calling for unity in her community on Saturday -- Kasey Cochran. She said she did it because someone had to.
“I think there is an outcry for love and unity in this country and I don’t think that Moultrie is too small to spread that,” she said. “I figured if no one else is going to, why not me.”
Cochran said she loves her community, which is one of multiple colors. She doesn’t think that unity is a specific problem in Moultrie, but racism is everywhere.
To be silent about it is the same as being complicit, she said, so she’s choosing to stay vocal, making her fight known.
“We have to work on it here too. It starts from home,” Cochran said.
Cochran expected it to be just her at her protest. When Saturday came, it was just her and her friend too, but as time progressed, that two became five and so on and so forth.
“I thought it was just going to be me holding a sign maybe seeing a hundred people,” she said. “Then someone stopped and posted a video, then it got 12,000 views and that’s wild -- that’s amazing.”
But it wasn’t about her, it was about keeping the community together.
Toni Bennett brought three generations of her family out to the protest. She said she’d raised her son to have empathy for all races and that in bringing her 4-year-old grandson, she hoped he’d learn the same.
Bennett found herself learning empathy for those who looked different than her at a young age, She said being born with one hand gave her that benefit. Regardless of that, Bennett put it frankly, “Right is right. Wrong is wrong.”
“Knowledge is power and knowledge starts at home,” she said. “You can either instill your children and your friends with peace and knowledge or you can feel them with hate and knowledge.”
Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell and Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson attended the protest to hear what the people had to say.
“We just want to let them know we hear them, we understand,” Howell said. “We know what the capabilities of the county and the city is, [so] we just want to make it that way.”
“We’re one community too. That’s why we’re out here to show that,” Ladson said.
The Rev. Cornelius Ponder, a Moultrie city councilman, stood with them, saying this is the time to unite past racism.
“I think Moultrie is taking a great step with this not being just a black thing and not just a white thing,” Ponder said. “It’s a unified thing between all races and we’re here to support that right.”
One opinion, one gesture is not going to fix things. There are levels to this.
O’Reilly’s Manager Ron Jordan said, “Martin Luther King used to preach ‘we shall overcome.’ We should have overcame already.” By now, we should be able to sit at a table and speak our differences, he said, but that still is not the case.
“Everybody’s diverse. You’ve got your own dispositions in life, but you just need to know how to get together and collaborate -- be more involved,” Jordan said.
If no one was to talk about what Moultrians protested about today -- black lives matter, unity in the community -- then who will? It’s a tough topic that needs to be spoken on, Jordan said.
“You can’t keep sweeping it under the rug and expect miracles to happen,” he said.
Ponder offered an analogy, “Martin Luther King [Jr.] had a dream, Barack Obama turned the lights on, but we’ve got to get out of bed and put the clothes on. We’ve got to do the work.”
“If we don’t do it, our grandchildren are going to come back 30-40 years from now and have to dig in the same well,” Ponder said.
“It’s a repetitive process,” Jordan said.
“God forbid, I don’t want my grandchildren and your grandchildren (he said talking to Ladson and Howell) in a gunfight,” Ponder said.
But Howell said he likes where Moultrie -- and the world at large -- is going with its activism. Looking at the protesters, he doesn’t see old people who are stuck in their ways, rather, he says the younger generation fighting for a better future.
Ponder said children aren’t born racist, they’re raised to be. As this generation has no knowledge of the cornfields, stresses and struggles of that slavery and oppression, they have more of a push toward unity -- more drive to love their neighbors.
With signs saying “I can’t breathe,” “End Racism,” “United we stand,” “Equality for all,” “This is why Kap knelt,” and more, Cochran said they’ll be protesting every evening for the rest of the week.
