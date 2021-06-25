MOULTRIE, Ga. — Celebrating Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) Week (June 17-24, 2021) at Pruitt Health Sunrise are, from left, Lynette Ross, Polly Williams, Jessica Glennon, Kenna Johnson, Kenyatta Paige and Tonga Barber.
Pruitt Health celebrates CNA Week
Obituaries
CROSLAND [mdash] James Howell Ragan, 61, of Crosland, died Sunday, June 20, 2021 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Elizabeth Ann Alderman Taylor, 80, of Moultrie, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Martha Holmes Brown, 80, of Moultrie, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her home. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Pineview Baptist Church. Mrs. Brown's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Mrs. Brown was born on October 18, 1940, in Sylvester, Georgia, …
MOULTRIE [mdash] Brenice Ricks, 92, of Moultrie, died Monday, June 21, 2021 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
