CNA Week

 Pruitt Health Sunrise

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Celebrating Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) Week (June 17-24, 2021) at Pruitt Health Sunrise are, from left, Lynette Ross, Polly Williams, Jessica Glennon, Kenna Johnson, Kenyatta Paige and Tonga Barber.

