National Food Service Week

Pruitt Health Sunrise celebrated its dietary staff during National Food Service Week, Oct. 4-8, by serving them lunch. From left are Stacy Brown, Clara Edmonds, Shontrail Jones, Peggy Sanders, and Patricia Small.

 Pruitt Health Sunrise

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Pruitt Health Sunrise celebrated its dietary staff during National Food Service Week, Oct. 4-8, by serving them lunch. From left are Stacy Brown, Clara Edmonds, Shontrail Jones, Peggy Sanders, and Patricia Small.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you