MOULTRIE, Ga. — Pruitt Health Sunrise celebrated its dietary staff during National Food Service Week, Oct. 4-8, by serving them lunch. From left are Stacy Brown, Clara Edmonds, Shontrail Jones, Peggy Sanders, and Patricia Small.
Pruitt Health Sunrise salutes dietary staff
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
VERO BEACH, FL.- William Olen Dodson, Sr. 65, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Archbold Medical Center. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
ADEL [mdash]ADEL, GA.- Gilbert Charles Sharpe, age 66, of Adel passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, GA, following a brief illness. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangement. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Federal indictment names 18 from Tifton, Ashburn
- Crime reports for Oct. 8, 2021
- Homecoming parade preps students for tonight's game
- City approves resurfacing of parts of 5 streets
- Crime reports for Oct. 6, 2021
- Crime reports for Oct. 7, 2021
- MOULTRIE CITY COUNCIL RACE: Dunn emphasizes local roots, PCOM success
- Robinson named Homecoming Queen
- Sheriff's office wins 2nd annual shooting competition
- MOULTRIE CITY COUNCIL RACE: Turnipseed offers 'another set of eyes' to encourage growth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.