MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Pruitt Health Sunrise hosted a luncheon for their employees on Employee Appreciate Day, March 4. Pictured from left are Sandra Rathel, administrator; Regina Harrell, financial; Amy McNish, receptionist; and Lisa Hodapp, DHS.
Pruitt Health Sunrise salutes employees
