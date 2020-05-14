MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The seniors of Colquitt County High School may have lost their chance to walk the stage on May 23, but PruittHealth Moultrie made a way to honor them.
The nursing home, located at 233 Sunset Circle, opened its parking lot to the students, allowing them to strut in casual church attire as Connie Southwell and Alan Cortez photographed them on their way.
Of course, PruittHealth Moultrie isn’t a part of the school system, so making this event happen was something created from the hearts of its employees, Activities Director Abril Castanon said.
“Several of our employees have seniors, so it was just something dear to our hearts,” Castanon said. “We wanted to make them feel appreciated.”
PruittHealth Moultrie had posted this event to its Facebook page on April 28 as one of the days of celebration for nursing home week.
Its theme being “sharing our wisdom,” the post said: “Our residents, ‘our seniors’ would like to honor the class of 2020 seniors,” asking parents to get their students on board.
As of early May 14, Castanon said that more than 100 seniors had pre-registered.
While these students walk and get their pictures taken, an announcer will say their name, accomplishments and future plans while some of the home’s residents watch.
COVID-19 is a worry still, but Castanon said they had everything covered. No visitors will contact the residents.
“We put them in a parking lot, so that’s way more than a six feet distance,” she said. “We also measured out where they’re going to stand -- six feet apart from each other -- so all CDC guidelines have been met.”
It wasn’t just them standing around or hanging out, someone was directing them. This isn’t necessarily the graduation parents or the seniors envisioned, but it’s one they’re glad to have.
Amanda Taylor, director of nursing at PruittHealth Moultrie and parent to Owen Taylor, said she and her son were excited.
“His graduation’s not happening anytime soon and it’s giving him a little bit of a celebration,” she said.
Castanon said graduation is a big milestone and one to be honored, so she’s glad PruittHealth Moultrie could help honor it.
