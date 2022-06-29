Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cook, Berrien, Lanier, Lowndes, central Brooks and southeastern Colquitt Counties through 545 PM EDT... At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hahira, or 10 miles northwest of Valdosta, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Nashville, Adel, Valdosta, Lake Park, Lakeland, Quitman, Hahira, Sparks, Ray City, Alapaha, Pavo, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Meigs, Dasher, Morven, Berlin, Barwick and Cecil. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH