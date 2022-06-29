NORCROSS, Ga. — A Moultrie skilled nursing facility was among eight PruittHealth locations recently recognized by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living for their commitment to improving the lives of patients and residents through quality care.
PruittHealth Moultrie will receive a Bronze — Commitment to Quality Award from the AHCA/NCAL at the organization’s 73rd Convention and Expo Oct. 9-12 in Nashville, Tenn. It is the only one of three PruittHealth facilities in Moultrie to receive the honor.
"Our PruittHealth family of providers continuously strives for excellence on behalf of our patients and their families, as well as our local communities. I am pleased eight of our skilled nursing centers have proven their dedication to high-quality health care to receive this well-deserved recognition," said Neil L. Pruitt Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth.
In addition to PruittHealth Moultrie, other recipients of the Bronze award include PruittHealth facilities in Blue Ridge, Fairburn, Fitzgerald, Toccoa and Washington, Ga., Carolina Point, N.C., and Rock Hill, S.C.
PruittHealth announced the awards in a press release dated Tuesday, June 28.
The AHCA/NCAL website said Bronze award winners were to be notified May 26 and Silver winners June 23. As of Wednesday, June 29, the website listed both Bronze and Silver winners. Five Georgia facilities were among the Silver winners, but none were from the Moultrie area. Gold award winners are scheduled to be notified Aug. 5, the website said.
Created in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and judged by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence, according to PruittHealth’s press release. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance to improve quality of life and care of long-term care patients and staff.
For more information about PruittHealth, visit pruitthealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.