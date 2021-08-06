ALBANY, Ga. — Georgia’s Southwest Public Health District 8-2 — the public health district that includes Colquitt County — was recognized this week for its support of breastfeeding mothers.
The USDA Food and Nutrition Service announced its WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence in conjunction with National WIC Breastfeeding Week, Aug. 1-7, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. More than 100 awards were handed out across the country, including the one to the Southwest Public Health District.
“USDA established the award program to recognize WIC local agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support to WIC moms,” said Willie C. Taylor, FNS Southeast regional administrator. “The intent is to provide models to help other WIC clinics strengthen their breastfeeding programs to increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates nationwide.”
Teresa T. Graham, director of nutrition services for the public health district, said the district also won the award in 2016.
“District 8-2 WIC Designated Breastfeeding Experts work hard to provide excellent customer service and a professional level of care and support to breastfeeding participants,” Graham said.
Graham said some of the highlights of the program and district best practices include:
- The Peer Counseling Program provides peer-to-peer support and breastfeeding support during non-traditional hours (outside of usual clinic hours). Peer counselors are trained with a standard curriculum based on the FNS Peer Counseling training with ongoing continuing education.
- District Breast Pump Program for WIC-eligible moms.
- Breastfeeding friendly clinic environments with positive breastfeeding posters, brochures, clings, comfortable areas/room for women to breastfeed. All of the clinics promote and support breastfeeding through the clinic environment and most current guidelines include virtual services/support due to COVID-19.
- Staff training is critical for employees. Breastfeeding promotion and support has always been a key part of the WIC Program’s mission to improve the health of the target population. Staff must have knowledge and skill to encourage and support breastfeeding mothers. Local agency staff who interact with WIC participants must be trained to have a level of competence in breastfeeding promotion and support relevant to their tasks and responsibilities. Current WIC professionals include certified lactation counselors, peer counselors and International Board Certified Lactation Consultants.
- Partnerships are also critical for continuity of care and support for breastfeeding moms. Various community entities such as local hospitals, medical centers, and coalitions impact a mother’s ability to initiate and continue breastfeeding. This is also critical to a mother’s breastfeeding success. District 8-2 Public Health WIC Program has a breastfeeding coalition collaboration with Phoebe Putney, Archbold, Bainbridge Memorial, Seminole, and Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
