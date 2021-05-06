ALBANY, Ga. — Southwest Public Health District 8-2 announces that individuals can now have their choice of vaccines available through county health departments in the 14-county district.
In keeping with the April 24 decision by the CDC and FDA, Southwest Public Health lifted the temporary pause it placed on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the health district said in a press release. Currently, health departments across the district are administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and individuals can choose whichever they prefer. Moderna requires two shots, about a month apart, and Johnson & Johnson is a one dose vaccine.
“Initially, the Moderna supply was much more plentiful, and we tried to reserve the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines for offsite vaccinations at schools and large businesses, and for the homebound,” said Dr. Charles Ruis, health director. “We’re pleased to say that our inventory now allows us to give individuals a choice between the two.”
To make an appointment for a Covid vaccine online, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine. Appointments can also be made by calling your local health department or the appointment call center at (229) 352-6567.
