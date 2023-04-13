MOULTRIE, Ga. — Health departments across Southwest Georgia have closed early today in anticipation of severe weather.
The Southwest Public Health District emailed The Observer shortly before 11 a.m. that all of its facilities were going to close at 11. Offices will reopen on their regular schedule Friday morning.
Those facilities include the Colquitt County Health Department.
A few hours earlier, the National Weather Service announced a tornado watch that includes Colquitt and eight other Southwest Georgia counties. The watch continues until 2 p.m.
In an email briefing about 6 a.m. Thursday, the NWS’s Tallahassee office said low pressure moving inland from the Gulf of Mexico will produce isolated to scattered severe storms across the area. Damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible.
The region, including Colquitt County, are at slight risk (level 2 of 5) of severe weather, the NWS said.
Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. The email warned of nuisance flooding, such as ponding of water on roadways or in poor drainage areas.
