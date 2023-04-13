Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dougherty, eastern Mitchell, northeastern Baker, northwestern Colquitt and southwestern Worth Counties through 115 PM EDT... At 1234 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Newton to near Pelham. Movement was north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Newton, Albany, Putney, Camilla, Baconton, Doerun, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Walker, Sale City, Bridgeboro, Flint, Radium Springs, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Parkerville, Cotton, Lester and Pritchetts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for south central and southwestern Georgia. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH