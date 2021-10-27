ALBANY, Ga. — Southwest Georgia Public Health District 8-2 is now offering booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID vaccines. These boosters are in addition to previously approved booster doses of Pfizer vaccine.
For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial two-dose series:
• 65 years and older.
• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings.
• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.
• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.
For people who received the J&J COVID vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others might prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.
More than 50 percent of Georgians remain unvaccinated for COVID-19, leaving themselves ― and their children, families, friends, co-workers, and communities ― vulnerable to infection, the health district said. DPH urges all eligible Georgians to get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia and to save lives.
For information about COVID vaccines or to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org or call the Colquitt County Health Department at (229) 589-8464.
