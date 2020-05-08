ALBANY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Southwest Public Health District continues to be at the forefront of the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 in the area.
As testing across the state increases, so too will the number of positive tests. When a positive result is received for someone tested at a public health specimen collection site, the individual is notified by the public health district in which they reside, saidDr. Charles Ruis, District Health Director for Southwest Public Health District 8-2.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is seeking contact tracers to support the Department of Public Health and local Boards of Health to perform COVID-19 contact tracing.
DPH will hire, train and supervise a team of community contact tracing staff across Georgia, the department said in a press release Thursday.
“The aim of this will be to call every person diagnosed with COVID-19, gather their contacts, and proceed to call every contact in Georgia,” the release said. “This will fortify efforts to control the pandemic in Georgia.”
Anyone interested can apply online at this live link:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/georgiadph/jobs/2772139/georgia-contact-tracer-coronavirus-response?sort=PostingDate%7CDescending&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs
The job listing is also available by visiting www.governmentjobs.com and typing “contact tracer” and “Georgia” in the two search boxes on the home page.
In addition, the state is also organizing volunteer efforts for this and other needs. To apply to be a SERVE GA volunteer, visit https://www.servega.gov.
For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
