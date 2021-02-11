ALBANY, Ga. — Southwest Public Health District 8-2 will host its first session of Real Talk, a Facebook live question and answer session, at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, on its page at facebook.com/SWHD82.
The Southwest Public Health District oversees health departments in 14 Southwest Georgia counties, including Colquitt County.
The live session will be hosted by Infectious Disease Program Director Remy Hutchins, RN, BSN, MPH, a member of the district's Vaccine Equity Committee. The topic is COVID-19 vaccines, and any questions related to the vaccine will be taken and answered in real time.
This event is part of the district's efforts to address vaccine hesitancy in the district’s communities, according to a press release announcing the event.
