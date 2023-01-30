ALBANY, Ga. — The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select Registered Nurses (RNs) to perform Nexplanon insertions.
Nexplanon is a hormonal implant that is about the size of a small match, according to a press release from the public health district. It is soft, flexible, and, after using a local anesthetic, easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm, where it is barely detectible. Nexplanon is one of the long-acting reversible contraception options that the Southwest Health District offers. They are 99% effective at preventing pregnancy for up to three years. According to Dr. Ruis, “This new skill will be a blessing to a lot of families throughout our health district.”
Previously, only nurse practitioners, physicians assistants or physicians were able to insert the implant, the health district said.
"After receiving approval from the manufacturer and the FDA, we have expanded the nurse protocol to allow RNs to insert Nexplanon devices," the health district's press release said. "By allowing RNs to provide this service, more families will have access to family planning services across Southwest Georgia. At this time, four RNs have completed the Nexplanon training program. The Southwest Georgia Public Health Director, Dr. Charles Ruis said they plan to increase the number of nurses providing this service by the end of the year."
One RN each is housed at the Worth and Mitchell county health departments, according to a health district spokeswoman. The other two will travel among the departments in the district's 14-county area.
Southwest Georgia Public Health continues to offer other birth control options as well, including:
• Hormonal IUDs such as Mirena and Liletta.
• Paragard (non-hormonal) IUDs.
• Barrier methods (hormone-free, including diaphragms and Phexxi® gel).
• Contraceptive patches.
• Depo-Provera injections.
• Emergency contraception.
• Internal and external condoms.
• Oral contraception (the pill) including Progestin Only Pills.
• Vaginal rings.
Some services are available on a walk-in basis during regular clinic hours. However, the public health district recommends scheduling an appointment. Condoms are available anytime, free of charge.
For more information, visit https://swhealthdistrict.org or call the Colquitt County Health Department at (229) 589-8464.
