ALBANY, Ga. — As the use of face masks and gloves by the general public becomes more frequent due to the risk of COVID-19, Public Health leaders urge everyone to properly dispose of these items after use.
“Face masks and gloves, as well as sanitizing wipes and other items being used for disinfecting, should not be left in shopping carts, on the ground, in parking lots or on sidewalks and neighborhood streets for others to risk exposure when they have to be cleaned up,” said Dr. Charles Ruis, district health director of the Southwest Health District.
“For everyone's safety, these items should always be placed in the nearest trash can,” Ruis said.
Disposable masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes are not meant to be processed by municipal waste systems and should never be flushed, officials add.
“Please take responsibility for yourself and your family members by not creating additional health risks during this pandemic,” Ruis said.
For more information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
