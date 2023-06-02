MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday, June 6, on its Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
The hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m., between the commissioners’ 5 p.m. work session and 7 p.m. monthly meeting, in Room 201 of the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex.
Commissioners concluded discussions on the $25.5 million budget on May 30 and canceled a budget meeting planned for Thursday.
The FY2024 budget will include a 2.25% raise for all employees, according to Tuesday’s discussions. That’s up from a proposed 1.75% merit increase at department heads’ discretion.
In addition, employees will continue to get a 1-2% pay increase based on how long they’ve worked for the county.
The budget also includes a stipend for law enforcement, correctional officers, E-911 dispatchers, heavy equipment operators and drivers with a commercial driver’s license, but that stipend will be less than last year.
When implemented last year, the stipend was described as a temporary action to encourage employees to stay with the county in jobs that were experiencing staffing shortages, Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon told commissioners. He said the $1,500, one-time payment did its job but he wanted to continue it this year and either reduce it or eliminate it next year. Instead, the commissioners decided to reduce it to $1,000 to help fund the across-the-board increase with the intention of reducing it again next year and phasing it out the year after.
Cannon said 213 of the county’s 271 employees qualify for the stipend.
Cannon has previously said the county’s tax digest is expected to be larger this year than last year, so he expects the county to able to reduce the property tax rate and still fund the budget with more than $280,000 left over.
The board of commissioners will consider comments from Tuesday’s public hearing before voting on the budget June 20. That meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex.
The fiscal year will begin July 1.
The budget itself does not set the property tax, though. The commissioners will vote to do that after more information comes in, probably in late August or early September.
Tax bills based on the property tax rates will be sent from the Tax Commissioner’s Office in October with payment due by early December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.