MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Commissioners have scheduled three public hearings to hear local residents’ perspectives before they vote on millage rates in late September.
The board of commissioners discussed the rates at Tuesday evening’s work session.
The county government has three tax rates, depending on where the property is located, and the board sets the millage rates for the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority and the Parks and Recreation Authority.
On Tuesday, County Administrator Chas Cannon proposed a plan that would decrease three of those five rates and keep the other two the same.
However, because the county digest — the value of all the taxable properties in the county — increased, the unchanged tax rates will result in more revenue, and under state law the county must treat them as a tax increase.
One of the law’s stipulations is three public hearings so that residents can voice their opinions before the board considers whether to approve the rates. The hearings will be held at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, and at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Room 201, the Commissioners Meeting Room, at the Courthouse Annex, 101 E. Central Ave.
The county commission is expected to set the millage rates at its Sept. 20 meeting.
Property taxes are calculated by multiplying the millage rate by 40% of the assessed value of the property. Homestead exemption can also apply. Property is periodically reassessed by the Tax Assessor’s Office, and landowners should have received this year’s assessment a few months ago.
Cannon said under his proposal if a property did not increase in value, its tax should either stay the same or go down. If a property did increase in value, the owner should expect a tax increase of about $30 per $100,000 in value.
Millage rates as proposed Tuesday include:
• Unincorporated, 11.889 mills, down from 11.945 mills this year. This tax applies to property outside of the county’s six municipalities.
• Incorporated, 14.665 mills, the same as this year. This tax applies to property in any of the county’s municipalities. Each city is currently in the process of setting its municipal tax rate, which is levied in addition to the county rates.
• Special Service District, 1.212 mills, the same as this year. This tax applies to areas outside the City of Moultrie and primarily funds the Volunteer Fire Association.
• Development Authority, 0.270 mills, down from 0.280 mills this year.
• Parks and Recreation Authority, 1.677 mills, down from 1.755 mills this year.
Commissioner Chris Hunnicutt opposed decreasing the rate for Parks and Recreation. Hunnicutt, who serves on the Parks and Recreation Authority board, said the authority could use the additional funds.
The county must also sign off on the Colquitt County Board of Education’s millage rate, although under state law the county board has no authority to change what the school board sets. County Clerk Melissa Lawson told the county board that the school system expects to set its millage rate Sept. 9. The school board’s current rate is 9.091 mills.
