ATLANTA — Qualifying for the seats being vacated by state Sen. Dean Burke and state Rep. Sam Watson will take place Wednesday through Friday of this week.
Robert A. Sinners, communications director of the Office of Secretary of State, notified The Observer by email about 5 p.m. of the three-day qualifying period.
Qualifying for the special election shall be held at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 802, Floyd West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334, the notice said. The dates and hours of qualifying will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
The qualifying fee will be $400.
Election day for both seats will be Jan. 31, the notice said. Jan. 3 will be the last day to register to vote for anyone who isn’t registered and wishes to vote in the special election. Advance in-person absentee voting will begin Jan. 9.
Burke, a Bainbridge physician whose Senate District 11 includes Colquitt, Cook, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks counties, resigned effective Dec. 31 to become chief medical officer of the Georgia Department of Community Health. His resignation and appointment were announced Thursday by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Watson, of Moultrie, announced Friday that he would be seeking Burke’s seat in the special election. He has also resigned. His House District 172 includes all of Colquitt County and part of Cook and Thomas counties.
