MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Quality Insurance located at 608 Third Ave. S.E. in Moultrie.
Quality Insurance is owned by Wandy Martinez and is a business that offers personal and commercial insurance including homeowners, business, and general liability. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For more information, you can call 229-891-2155 or email qualityinsurance2011@hotmail.com.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or watch on the Chamber’s YouTube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
