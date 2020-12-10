MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Quality Tree Experts located in Colquitt County.
The business is owned by Avelino Martinez and is a tree service that offers stump grinding, trimming, pruning, and storm clean up.
Quality Tree Experts is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can reach them by calling 229-454-1454. You can also visit their website listed as http://www.qualitytreeexperts.org.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or visit their YouTube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
