MOULTRIE, Ga. – On June 25, the Colquitt County Arts Center's newest exhibit will open for the public to peruse the colorful and abstract works of Lawrence Tobe.
Tobe, 91, brings his artistic vision to the Colquitt County after participating in the Southern Arts Invitational in Fall 2020.
A prolific artist and veteran of the art scene, Tobe first exhibited his work in 1964 in the 26th Annual Exhibition of Contemporary America Paintings at the Society of Four Arts in Palm Beach, Florida. He has exhibited his work often since, primarily in Florida and Georgia, and has permanent collections in Kentucky and Florida. His past exhibits include a One Person Show in 2018, “Exploring the Present Through the Past” at Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta, GA.
Attending University of Louisville in Kentucky, Tobe received his B.A. in painting in 1954 and his M.A. in painting and sculpting in 1957, both on full art scholarships.
His professional experience includes teaching art in public schools in Dade County, Fla., from 1958-1963, before moving to a 30-year career in the Fine Arts Department of Broward College in Davie, Fla.
He also served from 1972-1982 as chairman for the Fine Arts Department of Broward College.
Having prepared for eight weeks since being contacted, Tobe is providing 20 paintings for the exhibit, with a few planned to be dropped from the exhibit if space does not allow for them.
Tobe has said that six of the paintings are very large compared to the others.
And while they are settling in their frames now, Tobe said that his daily process of painting has always included slowly touching up pieces as he goes.
“I view my new paintings almost three times a week, making adjustments,” said Tobe, “Sometimes I might think a piece needs a brighter yellow.”
Tobe said painting daily and organizing the colors and designs kept his mind from rotting.
Tobe's experience with art began as early as elementary school, encouraged by his teachers, and has been painting ever since.
Now, Tobe is known for his abstract expressionist paintings, which he has said is influenced by his studies of the world's cultures and natural history.
Finding a unique style, he said, is important for an artist trying to stand out.
“You have to be significantly or at least a little different to be noticed,” said Tobe.
Tobe enjoys painting on his farmstead in Quitman, Ga., and the scenery of his personal botanical garden provided by his son, John Tobe, a published botanist and adjunct professor at Florida State University.
The new exhibit will be hosted at the Colquitt County's Art Center's Vereen Gallery and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
It will be available to the public, free of charge, until Aug. 13.
