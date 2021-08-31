MOULTRIE, Ga. — R.B. Wright Elementary School was recently awarded the Innovative & STEM Education Mini-Grant provided through the Georgia Chamber Foundation.
The total awarded to R.B. Wright was $5,000 with the intent to increase STEM career awareness within the community and purchase STEM laboratory equipment. R.B. Wright elected to participate in the grant with the Georgia Chamber Foundation to extend STEM outdoor learning areas and make ready areas for students to investigate through discovery.
From left are R.B. Wright STEM teacher Bonnie Kirkley and media specialist Susie Strange with 2030 seniors John Tyler Southwell, La'Quavion Brown, Caroline Joy, and Ansley Eure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.