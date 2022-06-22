MOULTRIE, Ga. — K-LOVE Radio visited Moultrie to interview SCORE South Georgia for its program called “Closer Look.”
They recorded the program interview in Brainstorm Marketing's new podcast room.
The program should be ready to air in the next month or so and will air many times until the end of the year, according to SCORE Chapter Chair Lisa Zeanah. The program airs at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday evenings on 97.3. FM and 105.9 FM.
From left are Chad Smith, president of Brainstorm Marketing; P.L. Jowers, SCORE ag mentor; Phil O'Bryan, K-LOVE regional public affairs manager; Zeanah; and Harley Everett, SCORE small business mentor.
