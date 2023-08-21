BRIDGEBORO – On Monday, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced a detour on State Route 112 due to work on the railroad crossing in Bridgeboro.
The work is expected on Aug. 30 through Sept. 1, although weather or other factors could change the schedule.
The suggested detour heading northbound will begin at the intersection of State Route 93 and State Route 112:
• Turn right at the intersection of State Route 93 and 112.
• Turn left onto State 270 and follow till the intersection of State Route 270 and State Route 133.
• Turn left onto State Route 133. The detour will end at the intersection of State Route 133 and 112.
Southbound traffic will begin the detour at the intersection of State Route 112 and 133 and follow those instructions in reverse.
