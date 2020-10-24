MOULTRIE, Ga. — More than 50 pickup trucks and Jeeps paraded from Lowe’s on Veterans Parkway to the Courthouse Square Saturday, part of a Law Enforcement Officers Appreciation Day sponsored by the Moultrie First Responders Association.
The vehicles sported many flags — the national emblem as well as adaptations of it designed to support law enforcement, firefighters and EMS personnel, and flags proclaiming “Back the Blue” and “Trump 2020.”
Organizer Dennis Futch said the purpose of the event was to show support for local law enforcement. Police across the nation have been widely criticized in light of the actions of a few — most prominently the death of George Floyd while being arrested in Minneapolis — and Futch said the rally was held to counter that and celebrate the good contributions local officers provide the community.
Officers who attended received barbecue meals by the Smokin’ Temptations, and Futch said plates were delivered to Colquitt Regional Medical Center for the EMS and emergency room staff, to Moultrie fire stations and to police departments in the county’s municipalities outside of Moultrie.
U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins stopped in to speak and to sign Mike Fuches’ Law Enforcement Tribute car. Albany City Councilwoman B.J. Fletcher spoke for Collins’ opponent, Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
Futch said afterwards that the event’s organizers tried to limit political comments because they might take away from the rally’s primary mission: showing support for officers. They mostly succeeded: Fletcher’s remarks were short, and Collins stayed only about 15 minutes before going to another event in Pelham as part of a campaign swing through Southwest Georgia.
