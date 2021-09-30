MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls of vehicle break-ins early Wednesday morning.
Deputies were first dispatched to the 300 block of Clubview Drive where a Benelli shotgun was taken out of a vehicle, according to Blake Livings, sheriff’s office criminal investigator. From there, entry was reported in four other vehicles. Another on Clubview Drive, Holly Trail and Lakeshore Drive.
“Among the items that were taken were around $365 in total cash, gift cards, a Costa sunglasses case, miscellaneous amounts of varying ammunition and a driver’s license,” Livings said.
One of the victims recorded the incident on Nest video surveillance cameras but authorities were not able to identify a suspect from the footage.
“We recommend anybody who has video home surveillance in that area to check between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. for any signs of suspicious activity,” said Lt. Ronald Jordan, head of CCSO Investigation Division.
During the investigation, authorities have recovered some stolen items. The Costas case, a puzzle piece face mask, the driver’s license, $7 cash, a new phone charger and the Benelli shotgun, according to Livings.
“We believe there are more vehicle break-ins that have not been reported,” Livings said. “We encourage any victims to come forward and we recommend anybody in the area to check their vehicles.”
Livings and Jordan both recommend residents keep all sensitive information, valuables, cash or guns in their homes or other secure locations. Authorities said the vehicles were all unlocked.
“We almost never see an entering auto where windows were smashed or the vehicle otherwise damaged,” Livings said.
“Unlocked cars are the most common vehicle to be broken into,” Jordan agreed. “We always recommend people lock their vehicles. No matter if they are at home, in a garage or elsewhere.”
To report similar incidents, call the CCSO, (229) 616-7430.
