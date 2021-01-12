Horace Daniels

REACH Scholar Horace Daniels is pictured with his mother, Tawanna Daniels, after signing the REACH Scholar contract Dec. 11.

 Colquitt County School System

MOULTRIE, GA. — C.A. Gray student Horace Daniels was among five students named REACH Scholars for Colquitt County on Dec. 10, but he was unable to attend the official ceremony.

Daniels is pictured with his mother, Tawanna Daniels, after signing the REACH Scholar contract Dec. 11.

The state program pairs academically promising eighth-grade students with a mentor and an academic coach through high school. If the students maintain good grades, behavior and attendance, they will receive a scholarship of up to $10,000 upon graduation.

