C.A. Gray Junior High School’s reading bowl team will compete at the ‘final four’ at Tomecon in Gainesville. Back row from left are Isabella McCoy, Tinsley Adair, Rane Kusek, Coach Melanie Turner, Kelsie Singer, Alana Keigans and Mahaila May. Front row from left are David Walden, Gavin Cooper, Rasheedat Agboola, Frances Bius and Jaden Taylor. Not pictured is Natalie Price.