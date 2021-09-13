MOULTRIE, Ga. — Top Agent Magazine has recognized a Moultrie Realtor, Debbie Mock, with a profile in its National and International Edition, which published Monday, Sept. 13.
The magazine describes itself as “the premier real estate magazine featuring the best real estate agents in the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Top Agent Magazine features the top-producing and most accomplished agents in the real estate industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.”
A Memphis, Tenn., native, Mock is a Realtor for Alderman Classic Realty in Moultrie, where she serves clients throughout the surrounding area. She has been voted Realtor of the Year by the Moultrie Board of Realtors and has been voted Best of the Best by the readers of The Moultrie Observer.
Mock offers a tireless work ethic and boutique approach needed to assist any buyer or seller, according to her profile in Top Agent Magazine.
“When listing a property, Debbie is there for her clients each step of the way,” the magazine wrote. “After helping them fully prepare their home for the market, she shares it over both the regional MLS and a blend of targeted digital and social media campaigns. In the meantime, she utilizes print publications like American Lifestyle Magazine to give her sellers an added advantage, catering each decision to their needs and taking any stress out of their transaction.”
As of the writing of the article, she had completed 42 transactions so far in 2021. She averages more than 55 transactions a year.
“Besides loving homes, I love people,” Mock told the magazine. “Whether a client is selling a $600,000 home or a $20,000 home, they deserve the same service and attention. Just seeing the excitement on their faces once they reach the closing table can bring a tear to your eye.”
Read more at the magazine’s website, topagentmagazine.com. Mock's profile is on Page 52.
