MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie based dog obedience and training group Real Life K9 performed an educational demonstration at Main Street Park Thursday morning.
As part of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority’s summer program, Real Life K9 demonstrated proper training techniques and how they’re applied to working dogs. Real Life K9 is a group founded by Jody Johnson, deputy chief for Colquitt County’s Search and Rescue team, according to the group’s website.
Johnson and his team of trainers handle many types of training including search-and-rescue, obedience, house-breaking, protection and scent detection. During the demonstration, Johnson and fellow trainer, Rose Horton, showcased dogs that have gone through obedience, scent detection and one that is currently going through bite training.
Real Life K9 trains personal working dogs out of their home, according to Johnson. If you would like to contact them in regards to training you can find them on Facebook or at (229) 589-0358.
