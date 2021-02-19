MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Board of Realtors presented several awards at a recent meeting, including honoring Judy Burnham as the 2020 Realtor of the Year.
NORMAN PARK [mdash]Teresa Gail Tapp, 51, of Norman Park, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Linda Fender Edwards, 72, of Moultrie, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 11, surrounded by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Howard Earnest Bridwell, 70, of Moultrie, died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
