MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority announced Thursday, June 11, that it will not hold the 2020 Community Day that was originally scheduled for July 11.
“Due to the normally large number of attendees, it will be difficult to adhere to all social distancing guidelines needed to ensure the health and safety of those that participate because of COVID-19 in addition to other related contributing factors,” the authority said in a post to its Facebook page. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but we do plan to hold Community Day next year with more activities and fun things for all families of Colquitt County.”
Community Day began in 1986, a celebration of the life of Terry Jones, who had been stabbed to death one year earlier near Shaw Gym. Jones was less than a month short of 17 years old when he was killed.
His mother, Jacquelyn Pollard, led the effort to start the event in her son’s honor, but the Recreation Authority has organized it for several years. This year’s event would have been the 34th annual Community Day.
