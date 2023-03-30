MOULTRIE, Ga. – Eggs and easter baskets were what Colquitt County kids were in search for this past weekend.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks & Recreation Authority started the weekend Saturday, March 25, at Main Street Park with games, activities, face painting, giveaways and 3,000 eggs, according to the MCCPRA’s website.
The authority’s annual Easter Egg Hunt had a large turnout with approximately 150 kids registered for the search, the MCCPRA's shared statement said. Sinners Friend Baptist Church and Shaw Gladiators donated Easter baskets for a slew of winners.
The winners were:
Madison Rivas, age 4
Mason Taylor, age 4
Faith Sirmans, age 12
Alijah Terrell, age 4
Noah Taylor, age 8 months
Yahiv Corona, age 4 months
Elena Fisher, age 2
Leynaisia, Seay age 9
Holly Griner, age 4
Domoni Butler, age 10
Zaih Terrell, age 10
The three winners of three bikes donated by Walmart were six-year-old Loundyn Waler, two-year-old Yaretzi Ramirez and ten-year-old Yeikob Macias.
To learn more about the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks & Recreation Authority please visit www.mccpra.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.