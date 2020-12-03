Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.