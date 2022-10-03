MOULTRIE, Ga. — Volunteer Britton Marshall tries to herd pumpkins to the edge of the Southwest Memorial Pool Saturday, Oct. 1, after the Floating Pumpkin Patch, sponsored by the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority. In the event, children were able to swim out and pick a small pumpkin, which they could then decorate with help from volunteers.
Rec Authority hosts Floating Pumpkin Patch
