MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority recently held a grand opening for its new dog park.
On Saturday, October 30, 2021, MCCPRA Board Members and Staff, members of the community, as well as elected officials were present for the ribbon cutting.
MCCPRA Board Chairman, Brad Gregory explained, “The addition of this new Bark Park allows us to continue to create high quality play and recreation opportunities for our citizens."
"With great support from our Board of Directors, we work each day to create the highest level of quality in our parks, facilities and programs because it is the goal of MCCPRA to enhance the quality of place for all of our citizens in Colquitt County. This park is just the beginning of our efforts as we are currently working towards the creation of additional facilities and parks that can be enjoyed by all ages and walks of life." stated Greg Icard, MCCPRA Director.
Colquitt County’s first dog park is located at Knuck-McCrary Park, 602 27th St SE, Moultrie. This area is approximately one acre divided in two separate areas for small and large dogs. It has a double gate entry system, 5-foot chain link fence, lights, waste bag dispensers and water fountains.
The Moultrie Board of Realtors awarded the Moultrie Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority a $4,500 Placemaking Grant from the National Association of Realtors® to help transform the underutilized space at the Knuck-McCrary Complex into a vibrant, public destination for community use and enjoyment. The agility equipment at the Bark Park was purchased using the Placemaking Grant with additional funding to complete the park provided by MCCPRA.
The grant was designed by National Association of Realtors to ensure local realtor associations are collaborating with other neighboring organizations to plan, organize, implement and maintain lighter, quicker and cheaper placemaking projects in their communities. Realtors live, work and volunteer in their communities and take immense pride in their work to make Colquitt County’s neighborhoods better places to live, work and raise a family. This grant gives a tangible, immediate opportunity to identify and address areas in the local community that are in need of enhancement and revitalization which can be used for the greater good. Place-making can help foster healthier, more social and economically viable communities, and creates places where people feel a strong stake in their neighborhoods and are committed to making things better.
For anyone interested in learning more about MCCPRA activities, please contact the MCCPRA Office at 229-668-0028 or visit us at 1020 4th Street SW, Moultrie and www.mccpra.com.
