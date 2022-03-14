MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority has "plugged-in" to a Georgia Esports Rec League.
MCCPRA has joined forces with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company, to bring in a new program that offers players a safe and fun way to participate in a community activity from home.
Esports is a rapidly growing competition venue around the world. While we are not going worldwide, we are going statewide by participating in the Georgia Esports Rec League through GGLeagues.
"We are excited to be offering this great new opportunity to the area," said MCCPRA Human Resource and Finance Manager Sharee Hamilton. "Not only will the esports experience provide players with a safe alternative to getting together in person, it also provides a great opportunity to compete in an environment for those that may not be able to or choose not to play in traditional sports."
Spring 2022 Season Leagues (April through June)
Games that are offered include Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden22 (1v1, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth division (ages 8-12), teen division (ages 13-18), adult division (ages 18+). The season starts the week of Apr. 18th with games being played on varying days depending on the game title. Players will participate from their own homes and by purchasing a GGLeagues spring esports pass for $40, can compete in as many different games as they would like. The registration deadline for the spring season is Apr. 13th.
Throughout 2022, GGLeagues will be offering esports leagues, educational events, free gaming events, and more in your community. Leagues will be run online through GGLeagues and will consist of an eight-week season. Games will be at the same time and day each week with a flexible rescheduling policy. At the end of the season, players will participate in a two-week playoff and championship event to crown the champion.
