MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Children played in the spray as the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority opened the new splash pad Saturday at the Southwest Memorial Pool complex.
The fun area was a new addition during renovations of the complex, which took more than a year to complete.
The complex overall opened with a ribbon cutting March 24, but actually using the facilities was delayed while crews finished some last-minute work. The splash pad was supposed to be opened last weekend, but the authority postponed it because the weather forecast called for chilly weather.
Saturday's opening included a festival atmosphere with food provided by the Rec Authority.
