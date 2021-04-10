Splash pad

Children play in the water at the opening of Moultrie's new splash pad Saturday.

 Connie Southwell/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Children played in the spray as the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority opened the new splash pad Saturday at the Southwest Memorial Pool complex.

The fun area was a new addition during renovations of the complex, which took more than a year to complete.

The complex overall opened with a ribbon cutting March 24, but actually using the facilities was delayed while crews finished some last-minute work. The splash pad was supposed to be opened last weekend, but the authority postponed it because the weather forecast called for chilly weather.

Saturday's opening included a festival atmosphere with food provided by the Rec Authority.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you