MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority officially opened its Silly Walk trail at Main Street Park in celebration of National Walking Day Wednesday.
Members of the MCCPRA, Moultrie Police Department, Moultrie Fire Department, Moss Farms diving team and the Titans Swimming Academy team were all present and participated. Eleven signs were put up around the walkway that leads to the pavilion and playground at the park. Each describes a different “silly walk,” according to MCCPRA Associate Director Maggie Davidson.
The walks include: walk like a ballerina, crab walk, soldier walk and much more. A sign is posted near the entrance to the park clarifying the rules.
“The object is to get people to be a bit more active and have some fun,” said Davidson.
The idea was born from a Facebook post Davidson saw from the Burlington, Mass., Recreation Department a few months back.
“It came across one of my Parks and Recreation Facebook groups and we thought it was a great idea,” she said.
The signs will be changed out about every month to make room for other silly walks.
“We have a list of about 25 other ones we are going to change out and there will be some that are more tailored for the seasons. Like at Halloween, we are doing ‘walk like a ghost,’” stated Davidson.
There are plans to include more types of walks throughout the walking trail at the park. These include “exercise zones” and other adult orientated walks, according to Davidson.
If you have any questions about the Silly Walk or other MCCPRA programs, you can call 229-668-0028.
