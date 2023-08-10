MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority is gearing up for the annual community Touch a Truck event. This hands-on event is for children (and children at heart) to see, touch, and explore their favorite big trucks, heavy duty equipment and large vehicles. Each vehicle will be staffed with a trained operator.
The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 16, and will begin with a quiet time from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities. During this hour, the exhibits will be on display without horns, lights or sirens.
Fun family activities will be offered including a pop-up art station from the Arts Center of Moultrie and the Moultrie Service League and face painting by Happy Sunrise Paintings. Paw Patrol characters Chase, Skye and Marshall will also be making a stop at the event.
In addition to the big trucks there will be food vendors including Kona Ice and Pammy Cakes. Any other vendors interested in joining can call the Recreation Authority to sign up.
Vehicles confirmed so far include Moultrie Police Department, Lasseter Tractor Company, City of Moultrie Fire Department, Colquitt County EMS Ambulance, Environmental Construction Services and Deeply Rooted Tree Service with several more pending. If you have a vehicle, you would be willing to share with the community, give the Recreation Authority a call at 229-668-0028.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.