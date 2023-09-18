MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will launch a Community Market to be held on Saturdays starting in April.
The authority announced the market in a press release Thursday. Vendors are already being sought.
The market will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Recreation Authority office, 1020 Fourth St. S.W., in two seasons. The spring season will run the beginning of April through the end of June, and the fall season will run from the beginning of August through the end of October.
All fruit and produce farmers, meat producers, home cottage businesses, artists, and creative makers are welcome to participate, Community Engagement Coordinator Connie Fritz said. Some limitations apply and all vendors must have current licenses and certificates pertinent to their business.
"The goal of the Community Market is to give vendors an ongoing opportunity to sell locally sourced fresh fruits and vegetables, home grown meats and other goodies, creative makers products-jewelry, arts and crafts, clothing, etc." Fritz said. "In addition, this will provide the community with a source for these items all in one place on a regular basis and most especially a space to engage with one another. This market will be free to the public and will be of, for and by the community."
The Recreation Authority will provide spaces up to 10-by-10 per vendor. Vendors are responsible for providing tables, chairs and any display cases or shelving needed. Vendors who wish to sell out of open-bed pickup trucks will be considered a space.
"The Recreation Authority will promote these markets with social media promotions, local and regional publications, and local and regional associations to get the word out to as many shoppers and customers as we possibly can," Fritz said.
There is a per vendor fee based on how frequently a vendor will participate. Vendor packages will be available beginning in January 2024; however, any interested parties can reach out to the Recreation Authority now to be added to the vendor list by calling 229-668-0028.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.