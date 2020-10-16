MOULTRIE, Ga. – It’s fall, it’s somewhat cooler weather, and each month to end out any year is punctuated by a special holiday.
Despite this being the year that will forever be remembered for cancellations and isolations and precautions for a public health crisis, from late October to early November a number of activities for community involvement are available. Yes, adjustments are made for the sake of personal safety, but that shouldn’t stop young and older alike from having fun and helping out those in need.
On Thursday, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority presents a different kind of trick-or-treat option, Egg-tober outside the Authority’s main office at 1020 Fourth Street S.W. Here, recreation officials will hand out candy-filled “eggs” to those driving by (and staying in their vehicles) while supplies last.
Howl-O-Ween is a brand-new concept created to help in the building of a “Bark Park.” On Oct. 31, the MCCPRA will stage a Wag-N-Walk contest at the Main Street Park beginning at 10 a.m. Dog owners are encouraged to bring their pets in their best costumes and let them “strut their stuff.” The entry fee is $5 per dog and handler, and all handlers must be 16 years of age or older. Others rules can be found on mccpra.com.
At the Wag-N-Walk, there will be prizes for the funniest, most creative, and best behaved plus an owner/pet look-alike contest. The prizes are gift baskets provided by Tractor Supply for dogs.
Coming in November is the second annual Stocked Cart Race at the Lowes parking lot. On Nov. 6, teams are given a shopping cart and 20 minutes to decorate it in their choice of color and theme. Teams are then matched up in a head-to-head race to the finish line.
The entry fee is a minimum of $25 worth of food for the Colquitt County Food Bank.
“Last year was the first year and we had three teams,” said MCCPRA’s Sheree Hamilton. “We had so much fun. Every little bit helps the Food Bank.”
Hamilton said people can wear face coverings and distance at the Wag-N-Walk and Cart Race.
For more information on these events, call 668-0028.
